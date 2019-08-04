Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Benedict Stanley Poklinkowski

Benedict Stanley Poklinkowski Obituary
Benedict Stanley

Poklinkowski

Jan. 16, 1945 - July 31, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Benedict S. Poklinkowski, 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Ben was born January 16, 1945 in South Bend, to the late Donald and Marjorie (Zebrowski) Poklinkowski. Ben was also preceded in death by his son, Todd.

Ben is survived by his son, Marc (Carol) Poklinkowski; sister, Judi (Mark) Kubacki; nephew, Ryan Kubacki; niece, Kallie (CJ) Fitzpatrick; and aunt, Jeri Zebrowski.

Ben loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was happiest when sitting in his boat for hours on end. Ben also enjoyed cooking; everyone loved his Polish noodles.

ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. A private family service has been held and Ben was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Hospice of your choice.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
