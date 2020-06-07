Benita I. Dickson
August 5, 1936 - June 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Benita Dickson, 83, of South Bend passed away Fri., June 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Soloman & Dorothy (Zeiman) Dickson. Survivors include nieces & nephews Richard, Chucky, Harol, Michael, & Michelle; & great-nieces & nephews, Noah, Sarah, & Nathan. Benita was preceded by her sister, Marsha Clark. There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
August 5, 1936 - June 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Benita Dickson, 83, of South Bend passed away Fri., June 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Soloman & Dorothy (Zeiman) Dickson. Survivors include nieces & nephews Richard, Chucky, Harol, Michael, & Michelle; & great-nieces & nephews, Noah, Sarah, & Nathan. Benita was preceded by her sister, Marsha Clark. There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.