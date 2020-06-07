Benita I. Dickson
1936 - 2020
Benita I. Dickson

August 5, 1936 - June 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Benita Dickson, 83, of South Bend passed away Fri., June 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Soloman & Dorothy (Zeiman) Dickson. Survivors include nieces & nephews Richard, Chucky, Harol, Michael, & Michelle; & great-nieces & nephews, Noah, Sarah, & Nathan. Benita was preceded by her sister, Marsha Clark. There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
