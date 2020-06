Benita I. DicksonAugust 5, 1936 - June 5, 2020SOUTH BEND, IN - Benita Dickson, 83, of South Bend passed away Fri., June 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Soloman & Dorothy (Zeiman) Dickson. Survivors include nieces & nephews Richard, Chucky, Harol, Michael, & Michelle; & great-nieces & nephews, Noah, Sarah, & Nathan. Benita was preceded by her sister, Marsha Clark. There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com