Benjamin J. Calvin
Dec. 16, 1972 - June 26, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Benjamin J. “Ben” Calvin, 47, of Mishawaka, IN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Ben was born on December, 16, 1972 in South Bend, IN to Joan (Banacki) Calvin and the late Robert Calvin. He was a lifelong Michiana resident.
A 1991 graduate of Penn High School, Ben went on to join the Local Sheet Metal Workers Union and enjoyed working for Midland Sheet Metal in Mishawaka for several years.
Ben loved to be outdoors and truly enjoyed his time on the water with family and friends while reeling in his next big catch. He took pride in sharing his knowledge of the sport with those around him and could often be found in his garage tinkering with his boat or shining up his Harley. Ben also loved gardening and keeping everyone entertained in a rousing and fiercely competitive game of cards!
Ben is survived by his mother, Joan; two brothers, Jon (Amy) Calvin of Mishawaka, IN and Josh (Susie) Calvin of Buckeye, AZ; and three nieces who were the lights of his life, Cami Calvin of Mishawaka, IN and Emily and Charlotte Calvin of Buckeye, AZ. Also surviving are several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother, Virginia Calvin of South Bend, IN. He leaves behind his trusty companion and best friend, Hunter the puggle. Ben was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandfather.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Mishawaka Police Department for saving Ben's life eight years ago, giving us eight extra years of treasured memories we wouldn't have had without you. A sincere thank you to Oaklawn and their dedicated case workers, nurses and doctors, specifically Dr. Gegeshidze and Nurse Monica. Thank you also to Dr. Richard Wein for your kind and compassionate care over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 West Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka with one hour of visitation to start at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Father Jacob Meyer will officiate the services. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either NAMI of St. Joseph County or Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in South Bend. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at wwwpalmerfuneralhomes.com
.