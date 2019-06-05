Benjamin S. Echard



May 16, 1960 - June 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Benjamin S. Echard left this plane of existence on June 1 at 5:00 a.m. after a brief illness. He leaves behind his sister, Rebecca Echard-Kaiser (Gene); and his two younger brothers, William C. Echard, and Joseph D. Echard (Barbara); along with his life partner, Christine Findley and her son, Andrew Findley.



Ben's zest for life, his quest for knowledge, and his love for his granddaughter, Bailey M. Morris, his niece, Rose Echard, and his nephew, Mark Echard was unmatched; he doted on them all, even learning to prepare vegan recipes for his niece, Rose.



Ben attended St. Joseph High School in the late 70's and recently celebrated 25 years of sobriety along with his 59th birthday.



Ben's Hail Fellow Well Met attitude, and his generosity of spirit will be greatly missed; his love of poetry, music, and religious discussion will leave a huge void in the hearts of his friends and family. Since leaving us, the song “Never Met a Man I Didn't Like” has been playing in a loop in our heads.



Ben will finally be able to hug his beautiful daughter, Bridget M. Morris, his father, William J. Echard, and his mother, Rosemary Turnock Echard, all of whom preceded him in death.



Ben profoundly wanted a Viking Funeral; in lieu of that, his family will be holding a Memorial Picnic and Celebration of his Llife to be announced, later in July.



The Hanley and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Ben's family.



Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary