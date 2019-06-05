Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Echard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin S. Echard


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjamin S. Echard Obituary
Benjamin S. Echard

May 16, 1960 - June 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Benjamin S. Echard left this plane of existence on June 1 at 5:00 a.m. after a brief illness. He leaves behind his sister, Rebecca Echard-Kaiser (Gene); and his two younger brothers, William C. Echard, and Joseph D. Echard (Barbara); along with his life partner, Christine Findley and her son, Andrew Findley.

Ben's zest for life, his quest for knowledge, and his love for his granddaughter, Bailey M. Morris, his niece, Rose Echard, and his nephew, Mark Echard was unmatched; he doted on them all, even learning to prepare vegan recipes for his niece, Rose.

Ben attended St. Joseph High School in the late 70's and recently celebrated 25 years of sobriety along with his 59th birthday.

Ben's Hail Fellow Well Met attitude, and his generosity of spirit will be greatly missed; his love of poetry, music, and religious discussion will leave a huge void in the hearts of his friends and family. Since leaving us, the song “Never Met a Man I Didn't Like” has been playing in a loop in our heads.

Ben will finally be able to hug his beautiful daughter, Bridget M. Morris, his father, William J. Echard, and his mother, Rosemary Turnock Echard, all of whom preceded him in death.

Ben profoundly wanted a Viking Funeral; in lieu of that, his family will be holding a Memorial Picnic and Celebration of his Llife to be announced, later in July.

The Hanley and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Ben's family.

Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanley and Sons - South Bend
Download Now