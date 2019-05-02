Home

July 3, 1942 - April 30, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Bennie A. Suetkamp, 76, of Granger, IN, passed away in his residence on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Bennie was born on July 3, 1942 in Jackson, IL to Bennie and Elva (Sample) Suetkamp. On May 19, 1988 in Osceola, IN, Bennie married Nancy Morgan. Nancy survives along with a son, Greg (Ann) Suetkamp of Osceola, a daughter, Tami Hively of Granger, twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, a brother, Larry Suetkamp of Granger and a sister, Kathy Thiel of Iona, MI. Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Michael Suetkamp and a brother, Dale Suetkamp.

Bennie graduated from Penn High School and worked as a journeyman welder for Bendix (Allied Signal) and retired from Steel Warehouse. Bennie was a member of the Elkhart Moose.

Private family services will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkhart Moose, 1500 County Road 6, Elkhart, IN 46514. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2019
