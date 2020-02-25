|
Bennie Murray
May 30, 1953 - Feb. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Bennie Murray born May 30, 1953 was called home by the angels on February 21, 2020. Bennie worked for SJRMC until his health began to fail. Bennie's hobbies were building model cars & watching old movies. Bennie was a quiet man that mainly stayed to his self.
Bennie was preceded in death by his parents; Robert & Erma Murray, sister; Lula Humphries, a special niece; Angela Hines along with a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
Bennie leaves to cherish his memory, sisters; Joyce Baker, Cris Atkins & Beulah Humphries, brothers; Marlah & Marti Murray, and a host of nieces & nephews that he loved like they were his children.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., with viewing from 3:30 p.m., to 4:30 p.m., at Alfords Mortuary chapel.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our website to send condolences to family: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020