Benny E. Matherly
Benny E. Matherly

April 20, 1958 - June 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Benny E. Matherly, 62, of South Bend, IN, passed away June 9, 2020. The Funeral service for Benny will be on June 16 at 2 PM with visitation from 12-2 PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. See website for full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
