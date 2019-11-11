|
|
Benny S. Stopczynski
May 13, 1930 - Nov. 8, 2019
ROSELAND, IN - Benny S. Stopczynski, 89, of South Bend, IN died at 4:19 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Center for Hospice Care in Roseland, IN. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and grandchildren.
Benny was born May 13, 1930 in South Bend, IN to the late Enoch Stopczynski and Lottie (Leda) Stopczynski. On November 14, 1953 in South Bend, Benny married the love of his life, Katherine (Zdankus) who preceded Benny in death in 1998, along with their daughters, Terri Nowak and Julie Lidgard; sister, Elsie Stopczynski; and brothers, Bert & Joe Stopczynski.
Benny is survived by his sons, Richard (Cynthia) Stopczynski and Edward (Donna) Stopczynski; grandchildren, Niel Stopczynski, Jena (Matt) Jackson, Brett (Stacy) Stopczynski, Jorden Stopczynski, Scott (Carolyn) Lidgard, Matt (Tracy) Nowak, and Kris Lidgard; great-grandchildren, Drew and Camden Stopczynski, Maggie, Danica, Annalise, Jaxson, & Killian Nowak; sister, Irene Sienicki; and brothers, Stanley & Enoch Stopczynski.
Benny proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from the City of South Bend after 20 years of service. Benny was a drummer in the Paul Futa Family Affair Polka Band for 52 years. He enjoyed camping, working on cars, fishing, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Visitation will be Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2019