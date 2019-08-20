|
|
Bernard A. Byrd
July 31, 1922 - August 15, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bernard A. Byrd, 97, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Southfield Village in South Bend
Bernard was born on July 31, 1922 in Champaign, IL to Banford and Lona (Phillipe) Byrd. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Juanita Leintz, Jean Gunnett, and Helen Tresner; and son, Joseph Allen Byrd (Myrna Rhees).
On January 18, 1942 in Mishawaka he married Anna Marie Gunnett; she preceded him in death on May 4, 2011. Surviving are a son, Richard James Byrd; daughter-in-law, Myrna; grandchildren, Roc Anthony (Karlene Shelley), Kelley Ann Corbray, Scott Allen (Kimberly Rafool), and Randy James Byrd. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Roc: Joseph, Sarah Ernst (Colin), Benjamin, Gabriel, and Joshua; Kelly: Gary, Geanette, Jamie, Annie, and Travis; Scott: Elizabeth, Alexander, and Nicholas; Randy: Zachary, Katlyn, and Devin. Surviving great-great-grandchildren are Peyton (Joseph), Donavin, Cameron (Katlyn), Cade (Geanette), and Juliette Jonelle Ernst; and sisters, Rosemary Byrd and Dolores Calhoun.
Bernard was a self-employed farmer for 48 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army (472nd Field Artillery) during WWII. After WWII he worked for American Wheelabrator for six years and Studebaker for four years while starting his farm. Bernard was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Mishawaka, life member of Indiana State #13 since 1972, American Legion Post #210 (Middlebury) since 1994, and St. Joseph County Farm Bureau since 1983 where he chaired numerous committees. He was also active in the Numismatic of South Bend since 1971, where he was vice chairman and president and the St. Joseph Co. Soil and Water Conservation for 12 years where he served as chairman.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 437 E. Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka.Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka where Military Rites will be given by VFW Post 360/American Legion Post 161 burial team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or VFW Post 360, 1307 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019