1/1
Bernard "Sonny" Boehm
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard “Sonny” Boehm

Nov. 5, 1934 - Oct. 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Bernard “Sonny” Boehm, 85 years old, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his friends and family. He was born November 5, 1934 in Chicago, IL to the late Bernard and Eunice (Vyvyan) Boehm. On October 15, 1953, Sonny married the love of his life, Sandra Raugh, who preceded him in 2012.

Sonny is survived by his brother, Harold Boehm of South Bend; sister, Barbara VanSkyHock of Phoenix, AZ; and his dog/napping partner, Peyton. Sonny also leaves behind many friends and neighbors who cared deeply for him and will miss him greatly. Along with his parents and wife of 58 years, Sonny is preceded in death by his son, Carl Boehm.

Sonny worked as a butcher for Kroger's for over 45 years before retiring in 1998. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army. Sonny was also an accomplished model airplane builder. He won many competitions and trophies; one was for the national championship for indoor gliders. He was particularly known for hand launch gliders. He would be able to tweak the smallest of details to get them to glide farther.

Memorial visitation for Sonny will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Bernard “Sonny” Boehm may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W Edison Rd. #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved