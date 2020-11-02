Bernard “Sonny” Boehm
Nov. 5, 1934 - Oct. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Bernard “Sonny” Boehm, 85 years old, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his friends and family. He was born November 5, 1934 in Chicago, IL to the late Bernard and Eunice (Vyvyan) Boehm. On October 15, 1953, Sonny married the love of his life, Sandra Raugh, who preceded him in 2012.
Sonny is survived by his brother, Harold Boehm of South Bend; sister, Barbara VanSkyHock of Phoenix, AZ; and his dog/napping partner, Peyton. Sonny also leaves behind many friends and neighbors who cared deeply for him and will miss him greatly. Along with his parents and wife of 58 years, Sonny is preceded in death by his son, Carl Boehm.
Sonny worked as a butcher for Kroger's for over 45 years before retiring in 1998. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army. Sonny was also an accomplished model airplane builder. He won many competitions and trophies; one was for the national championship for indoor gliders. He was particularly known for hand launch gliders. He would be able to tweak the smallest of details to get them to glide farther.
Memorial visitation for Sonny will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Bernard “Sonny” Boehm may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W Edison Rd. #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
