Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Believers Church of God In Christ
2049 Prairie Ave.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Believers Church of God In Christ
2049 Prairie Ave.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Bernard C. Williams Obituary
Bernard C. Williams

Nov. 18, 1935 - June 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Bernard (Buddy) C. Williams, Sr., 83, departed this life on Friday, June 14, at Creekside Village after a lengthy illness. Born on November 18, 1935 in Union City, Tennessee to the late Richard Williams Sr. and Jewel (Curtis) Williams, Bernard is survived by his loving wife, Clara B. Williams; three sons, Bishop Bernard C. (Andrelle) Williams, Jr. of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Brian C. Williams of South Bend, IN, and Carlos (Trina) Williams of Elkhart, IN; one daughter, Sherri' Creightniey of Elkhart, IN; two sisters, Leslie Fowler of Edwardsburg, MI and Barbara Williams of Detroit, MI; one brother, Len (Linda) Williams of South Bend, IN; brother-in-law, Joseph (Ann) Winston of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Williams and Lenise Winston. Also left to cherish his memory are 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl B. Williams; grandsons, Brandon C. Williams and Benjamin Williams; great-grandson, Brian V. Williams; and brothers, Richard Jr., Melvin, Robert, & Louis Williams.

Services will be held on Monday June 24 at Believers Church of God In Christ, 2049 Prairie Ave., South Bend, IN, where the Pastor is Superintendent Samuel L. Diggins., Sr.

Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. followed by services at 12Noon. Internment will follow at Highland Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Creekside Village for their care of our loved one.

Arrangements entrusted to ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 21, 2019
