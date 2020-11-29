1/1
Rev. Bernard Davis
Rev. Bernard Davis

May 30, 1953 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Reverend Bernard Davis, 67, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on November 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital.

He accepted Christ into his life at an early age and later became the founding pastor of HopeWell Missionary Baptist Church.

Bernard was born to the union of Leon and Lois Davis Sr. on May 30, 1953 in South Bend, IN. He was married to Carolyn Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory a son, James Davis, a daughter, Sierra West and five grandchildren. Also surviving is his father, Leon Sr. and four siblings, Leon Davis Jr., Marilyn Brown, Felicia (Gregory) Hill, and Paulette (Butch) Kelley Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and godchildren, as well as his brothers and sisters in Christ and his church family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Davis, his daughter, Rachel and son, Michael as well as a grandson. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
