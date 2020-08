Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard Delane Schrome



Dec. 8, 1932 - April 12, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - A Celebration of Life is Aug. 29, 2020, 11am at Faith Christian Chapel, 20876 Pierce Rd., Lakeville, IN with visitation one hour prior. Due to current public health/safety standards for COVID-19, masks appreciated.





