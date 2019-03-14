Bernard R. Roney



Dec. 26, 1955 - March 6, 2019



FISHERS, IN - Bernard R. Roney, 63, of Fishers, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Bernie was born December 26, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Raymond W. and Gertrude C. Roney. He was a wine and liquor salesman for National Wine & Spirits Corp. in Indianapolis and South Bend and had various jobs in Pittsburgh, PA before retiring to Fishers, IN.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, March 18 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 am until the time of the service.



Bernie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy M. (Toth); sisters, Pat M. (Mike) DeVliegher, Dory K. (David) Speckman, Terri M. Roney, Cathy A. Roney, and Trudy M. (Chris) Van Eck; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is also survived by his 2 feline family members, Bailey and Vivian (his favorite).



Bernie enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, darts, golf, and watching the Eagles and the Phillies.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to your local Humane Society.