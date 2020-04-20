|
Bernath “Cork”
Thurston
June 6, 1964 - April 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Bernath “Cork” Alvin Dean Thurston, 55, of South Bend passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born June 6, 1964 in Niles, MI to the late Louis and Bonnie (Bush) Thurston. On July 12, 2011 in South Bend, he married Chrystal (Kizer) Thurston, who survives.
Also surviving are his sister, Sunday (Peter) Simpson; brothers, Jeffrey Thurston and Timothy (Connie) Thurston; stepdaughter, Tori Taylor; stepson, Michael Kizer; step-grandchildren, Konnor and Ayden; sister-in-law, Michelle Thurston, two nieces, five nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his fur babies, Miri and Eliot.
Cork worked as a janitor at Molded Acoustical Products in Granger. He was a hard worker and a devoted husband. Cork was a big kid at heart and enjoyed taking the scenic route. He never met a stranger or an animal he didn't love. His fur babies will miss him the most. He was always there offering a hand. Cork was a very generous person who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service for Cork will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Cork may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
