Bernice C. Knepp



August 11, 1932 - April 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Bernice C. Knepp, 86, of South Bend, died on April 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 11, 1932 to Henry and Bertha (Cords) Schultz in Pangman, Saskatchewan, Canada. Bernice graduated from Pangman High School in 1950 and on August 12, 1956, she married Eldon Knepp. She worked for Wells Aluminum for over 22 years. Bernice was a member of the Emmaus Lutheran Church, Islanders Home Economics Club, and the Mary and Martha Circles. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and ceramics. Bernice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Eldon; her children, Karen (Bill) Rose and Beth (Scott) Schmitt; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elsie Wolfram, Inez Brand, Ruth Brown, and Henry Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Leleh Linkert, Bertha Bradway, Bill Schultz, Clint Schultz, Wilmer Schultz, and Gilford Schultz. Friends and family will be received on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Emmaus Lutheran Church, 929 Milton Street, South Bend, IN 46613 from 10-12 Noon, with the Funeral Service in Bernice's honor beginning at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmaus Lutheran Church, 929 Milton Street, South Bend, IN 46613. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary