Bernice Crawford


1924 - 2019
Bernice Crawford Obituary
Bernice Crawford

Dec. 31, 1924 - May 15, 2019

VANDALIA, MI - Bernice Crawford, age 94, of Vandalia, died peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the comfort of her family's presence.

She was born December 31, 1924 in Thomasville, Alabama to Sam and Jessi White.

Bernice was best known as “Grammy” and babysitter.

Bernice will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by daughters, Joanne Hall and Tracy Lofton, both of Vandalia; sons, William P. Lofton and Ellis J. Lofton Sr., both of Vandalia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Bessie Robinson, Mary Lou, Evelyn Hatch, Virginia, Ann Wilson, and Gean Livingston, all of Alabama; brother, Billy White of Alabama, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Charles W. Lofton; and five brothers, Louis White, Jesse White, Oddie White, John White, and Norman White.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019
