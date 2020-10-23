1/1
Bernice Irene Gerber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Irene Gerber

Sept. 11, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Bernice Irene (Thesman) Gerber closed her eyes on October 20, 2020 and opened them in the presence of the Lord where she will “dwell in the house of the Lord forever” (Psalm 23:66). She was greeted by those of her immediate family who have preceded her, which includes her father, mother, and younger sister. She leaves behind a daughter, Chris (Erik) Chalman, who will cherish the many memories they made together over the years; her sister, Bonnie (Will) Buckley of California; and her surrogate son, Randy (Libby) Hellinger of Colorado.

Bernice was born on September 11, 1935 in Enid, OK, the eldest of three daughters of Henry and Sarah (Toews) Thesman. During her lifetime, she also lived in California, where she met and married her former husband, Noel; in Ohio, where their daughter was born; in Denver, CO, where she relocated to live near her sister; and finally, in Elkhart, IN, where she relocated in 1998 to live near her daughter. During the past five months, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law in their home. Bernice graduated from the University of Akron in Akron, OH, receiving a Bachelor of Arts from the college of social work.

During her lifetime, Bernice held many interests including reading, music, gardening, sewing, crafts, and volunteering. She had a strong faith in the Lord and, when able, was actively involved in local church communities. Most recently she enjoyed spending time with her daughter and son-in-law.

Special thanks to Grace Hospice for their care during the pasts few months and to the wonderful personal caregivers who were with her in her time of need.

Friends of Bernice may visit the family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00am to Noon, with a Memorial service beginning at Noon. Services will be held at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. In accordance with current St. Joseph County guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Avenue, P.O. Box 1728, Elkhart, IN 46516; or Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Road, Suite 101, South Bend, IN 46628.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved