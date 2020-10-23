Bernice Irene Gerber
Sept. 11, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Bernice Irene (Thesman) Gerber closed her eyes on October 20, 2020 and opened them in the presence of the Lord where she will “dwell in the house of the Lord forever” (Psalm 23:66). She was greeted by those of her immediate family who have preceded her, which includes her father, mother, and younger sister. She leaves behind a daughter, Chris (Erik) Chalman, who will cherish the many memories they made together over the years; her sister, Bonnie (Will) Buckley of California; and her surrogate son, Randy (Libby) Hellinger of Colorado.
Bernice was born on September 11, 1935 in Enid, OK, the eldest of three daughters of Henry and Sarah (Toews) Thesman. During her lifetime, she also lived in California, where she met and married her former husband, Noel; in Ohio, where their daughter was born; in Denver, CO, where she relocated to live near her sister; and finally, in Elkhart, IN, where she relocated in 1998 to live near her daughter. During the past five months, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law in their home. Bernice graduated from the University of Akron in Akron, OH, receiving a Bachelor of Arts from the college of social work.
During her lifetime, Bernice held many interests including reading, music, gardening, sewing, crafts, and volunteering. She had a strong faith in the Lord and, when able, was actively involved in local church communities. Most recently she enjoyed spending time with her daughter and son-in-law.
Special thanks to Grace Hospice for their care during the pasts few months and to the wonderful personal caregivers who were with her in her time of need.
Friends of Bernice may visit the family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00am to Noon, with a Memorial service beginning at Noon. Services will be held at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. In accordance with current St. Joseph County guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Avenue, P.O. Box 1728, Elkhart, IN 46516; or Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Road, Suite 101, South Bend, IN 46628.
