Bernice M. Walkden



Jan. 24, 1925 - April 29, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Bernice M. Walkden, 94, of Brookfield, WI, formerly of Buchanan, Michigan, died April 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family.



She was born Jan. 24, 1925 in Niles, Michigan to Clyde and Helen Phiscator of Buchanan, Michigan. Mrs. Walkden graduated from Buchanan High School in 1942.



On May 29, 1945 she married Richard H. Walkden, who preceded her in death on August 26, 2016. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard A. Walkden; daughters, Barbara and Jeanne; and two great-grandchildren.



Surviving family members include her children, Jack L. (Nedra) Walkden of Niles, Michigan and Rebecca (Danny) Cauffman of Brookfield, Wisconsin. Also surviving are three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Walkden served as office manager and corporation secretary of a number of the corporations she and her husband were involved in.



She was formerly an active member of the Buchanan Church of Christ and active in the women's work of the church and as a bible school teacher. Mrs. Walkden was also active in both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Stark School PTA, and volunteered at Pawating Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and was active at the Berrien County Youth Fair.



Bernice Walkden was a member of the Northway Church of Christ at the time of her death. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary