Bernice Victoria Eitler
Aug. 7, 1925 - Sept. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Bernice V. Eitler, 94, passed away on Saturday in her home with her family at her side. Bernice was born August 7, 1925 in South Bend to the late Frances and Mary (Grohowski) Osowski. On May 28, 1949, Bernice married the love of her life, Paul W. Eitler; he preceded her in death in 1980.
Bernice is survived by her children, Paul Eitler and Susan (Richard) Monesmith; grandchildren, Megan Eitler, Paul Michael (Erin) Eitler, Matthew Eitler, Erin (Adam) Claeys, Eric (Jocelyn) Erlacher, Heather Yoder, Ryan Monesmith, Cory (Amy) Monesmith, and Reed (Amy) Monesmith; 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernice was a member of American Legion Post 357 Auxiliary. She enjoyed bingo, card games, fill-in puzzle books, working around the yard, sewing, cooking, baking, and going to garage sales. She also enjoyed bowling, watching Turner Classics, listening to the “Big Band Era” music, and Polka dancing. Bernice loved being with her family most of all and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved telling them stories of when she was younger and giving them words of wisdom, even when they didn't want to hear it.
Visitation will be 11:00am to 12:00pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Funeral ceremony beginning at 12:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019