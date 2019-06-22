Bernita Kennedy



May 7, 1946 - June 19, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Bernita Jo Kennedy, 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Plymouth, Indiana.







Bernita was born in Laporte, Indiana on May 7, 1946 to Earl and Bernice (Jolitz) Kennedy. She graduated from North Liberty High School with the class of 1964. Bernita went on to further her education at the Michiana Business College earning a Secretarial Degree. She was employed by Culver Military Academy as the cook in the cafeteria.



Bernita was a member of the New Song Community Church.



She loved the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame and also enjoyed word search books and crocheting.







Bernita is survived by her loving family: sons, Brian (Debra) Rhode of Rochester, IN and Michael (Andrea) Rackley of North Liberty, IN; six grandchildren, Sabastian (Amber) Rhode, Jeremy Rhode, and Samantha Irvin, Christian Rackley, Megan Rackley, and Andrew Rackley; great-grandchildren, Alivia Working, Zy Working, Presley Rhode, and Hudson Rhode; step-grandchildren, Katherine McFarland and Phillip Robbins; and great-step-grandchild, Khloe St.Cin.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Alan, and a great-grandson, Avery Rhode.



Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN. Funeral Services will follow in the funeral home at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Lowell Ott officiating.



Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, North Judson, IN.



Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, North Judson, IN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.