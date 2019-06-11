|
Bert B. Rowe
April 29, 1930 - June 8, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Bert B. Rowe, 89, of Buchanan, MI passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Woodland Terrace in Niles.
He was born on April 29, 1930 in Saginaw, MI to the late Charles and Donna Rowe. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a Veteran of the Korean War. On June 12, 1954, Bert married Bonnie Jean Courtney in Benton Harbor, MI. Bert graduated from Western Michigan University, was a pilot, and enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; son, Courtney (Kelly) Rowe; daughter, Michelle Rowe; grandchildren, Christian (Kaitlyn) Rowe and Katlyn (Trey) Rowe-Brasel; and 2 great-granddaughters.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Donna; and brother, Art Cambarn.
Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 132 S. Oak St., Buchanan, MI 49107 or Buchanan American Legion Post 51, 403 E. Front St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 11, 2019