|
|
Bert Ronald Prawat
April 7, 1948 - Jan. 7, 2020
BRADENTON, FL - Bert Ronald Prawat, formerly of South Bend, passed away at his home in Bradenton on January 7, 2020. A gathering to remember Bert was held by Florida friends on Sunday, January 12. In keeping with Bert's wishes, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be returned to South Bend.
Bert was born on April 6, 1948 to Bert and Genevieve (Klusczynski) Prawat. Bert's parents as well as brothers, Joseph and Eugene preceded him in death. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Bert was a West Sider, playing football and baseball at Washington High School, graduating in 1967. He attended Vincennes University and entered the Air Force in 1969. As Sergeant Prawat, Bert was Honorably Discharged due to family illness and returned to South Bend in 1971. In 1972 Bert joined the ranks of the South Bend Fire Department, retiring in 2002 as Assistant Fire Chief overseeing the Fire Prevention Bureau.
An evening of remembrance will be held in February at the Fire Fighters Union Hall.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020