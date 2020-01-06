Home

Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
South Bend, IN
Bertha J. Pearish


1919 - 2020
Bertha J. Pearish Obituary
Bertha J. Pearish

Nov. 25, 1919 - Jan. 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Bertha J. Pearish, 100, of Mishawaka, passed away Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 after a short illness. Bert was born Nov. 25, 1919 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Frank and Cecilia (Posmodi) Zernick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley “Red” Pearish in 1977. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place and a graveside service will be held at 11am Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola is assisting with services. To view her full obit, please visit our website at www. CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020
