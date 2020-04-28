|
Bertha Weldy
Dec. 7, 1927 - April 26, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bertha Weldy, 92, of Mishawaka, passed away on Sunday evening, April 26 in her residence in the company of her loving family.
Bertha was born in Chicago, IL, on December 7, 1927 to Theodore and Bessie (Demoplos) Lemberis. On June 14, 1953, she married the love of her life, Richard E. Weldy, in LaPorte, IN; he preceded her in death on September 22, 2009. She owned and operated her custom drapery shop, J.W. Draperies, for 30+ years, a staple of Mishawaka's Old Westside Business. She was a life-long member of the Sister of Penelope.
Bertha is survived by her children, Ricky (Peggy) Weldy of South Bend, and Robbie (Robin) Weldy of Mishawaka. She was the proud Yia Yia of 15 and a pro-Yia Yia to many. Bertha is also survived by her sister, Frances Carantza of Houston, TX; three cousins who were raised like sisters, Kay (Stan) Pantelis of San Diego, CA, Georgia “Posie” Menges of Tustin, CA, and Joanne Terry of San Diego, CA; her daughter-in-law, Kelly Weldy and a son-in-law, Bob Morris. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Morris and a son, Rodney Weldy, along with her sister, Evelyn and her brothers, Tom, Jim, and Charlie.
A private visitation was held for the family followed by a graveside service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later in the year; a notice will be updated as soon as it is scheduled.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020