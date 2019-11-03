|
|
Bertie “Sue” Hazen Gunn
June 26, 1926 - Oct. 26, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bertie “Sue” Hazen Gunn, 93, of Mishawaka passed away on October 26, 2019 at Golden Living Manor. Bertie was born on June 26, 1926 to Bert and Mary Thelma (Housand) Biggs. In 1946, she married Louis Hazen Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Hazen Jr.; sons, Archie, Steven, Ronald, and Bruce; and a granddaughter, Amie Jo Hazen. Later in life she married Earl Gunn who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by sons, Dale (Mary Ellen) and Tony (Lou Ann), and a daughter, Deb Schenk. She is also survived by grandchildren, Lisa (Terry) Cochran, Tammy Hazen, Michelle (Steve) Treber, Dale Hazen Jr., Ron (Missy) Guthrie, Brian Guthrie, Sarah (Brian) Gindleberger, David (Kim) Schenk, Eric Hazen, Stephanie (Andy) Katzelis, Stacy (Steve) Madison, Starla (Eric) Bowman, and Louis (Tabitha) Hazen; 31 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, along with her brother, Carl “Bud” (Izzy) Biggs and a sister, Mary Dawson; and stepchildren, Robert & Daryl Gunn, Donna Tremont, and Barb Gunn.
Sue loved her family and made crocheted blankets for everyone. She liked Willie Nelson, John Wayne movies, and strawberry sundaes. In her younger years she loved to golf with her husband Earl, where they spent the winters in Florida. Sue worked for many years at the Ramona Cafe in Mishawaka for good friends, Fred & Bina Garatoni. She had many jobs but the most important was caring for her children and many grandchildren. Some of her fondest memories were the “cousin luncheons” with her sister, Mary Dawson and cousin, Karen Mowery.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 4 from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home with a service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to East United Methodist Church, 1621 E. Third Street, Mishawaka 46544.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes,com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019