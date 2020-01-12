Home

Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Berto "Bert" Marroni

Berto "Bert" Marroni Obituary
Berto “Bert” Marroni

Oct. 11, 1929 - Jan. 8, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Bert N. Marroni, 90, formerly of Lakeville, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, following an extended illness, at Hume Home of Muskegon in Muskegon, MI.

Bert was born in South Bend, IN on October 11, 1929, to the late Donato and Angeline (Valenti) Marroni.

On May 28, 1949, in South Bend he married Natalie “Dolly” (Sucevich} Marroni. Dolly passed away on November 15, 1997. Bert is survived by three daughters and seven grandchildren: daughter, Nancy (Frank) Miko of Fruitport, MI and their children, Jenny (Andy) Murray and Molly (Brandon) Valier; daughter, Susan (Mike) Snead of Lakeville and their children, Nick (Jessica) Snead, Emily Snead, and Libby Snead; and daughter, Lisa Bragg of Plymouth and her children, Anthony (Amber) Bragg and Austin (Brooke) Bragg; and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rose (Ken) Edstrom of Granger and his brother, John Marroni of South Bend.

The family wishes to thank a special friend, Mary Newton-Purvis of South Bend for all the love and care she gave for their father.

Bert was preceded in death by his wife; and sisters, Julia Hoffman, Yolanda Retek, and Helen Counts.

Bert was the former owner, along with his brother John, of South Bend Vending. Bert loved fishing, working in his garden and orchard, birds, nature, and playing the piano. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Bert was a member of National Geographic, the Sons of Italy, and the Lakeville Conservation Club.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bert's name to The Hume Home of Muskegon Assisted Living, 1244 West Southern Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441; Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.

Visitation for Bert will be on Monday, January 13, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend, IN.

The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Neil M. Davis officiating. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, South Bend.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and services and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Bert's family.

Condolences may be express online at: www.hanleyabdsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
