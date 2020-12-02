Beryl D. Secor
March 24, 1927 - Nov. 29, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - It is with great sadness that we announce the passage of Beryl Dorothea Leininger Secor on November 29, 2020 following a brief illness. Beryl was born in Philadelphia to Walter & Barbara Leininger on March 24, 1927. She was married to Edward Secor on June 15, 1947 and they moved to Bremen, when he became Superintendent of Bremen's schools from 1958-1980. Beryl began her teaching career in Logansport after graduating from Indiana University but spent the majority of her 43-year career teaching first and sixth grade in Bremen. She received her Master's Degree from St. Mary's University while having small children at home. Retirement allowed her time to volunteer for the adult literacy and Hospice programs. She was a member of Bremen's First Evangelical Church of Christ. While in excellent health the majority of her life, she accepted the aging process and its limitations. She lived the last five years at Miller's Merry Manor Assisted Living in Plymouth. Beryl is survived by her four children: Timothy Secor (Barb) of Tucson, AZ, Randal Secor (Glenda) of Huntington Beach, CA, Mark Secor (Linda) of Plymouth, IN, and Susan (Brad Morton) of San Clemente, CA; and seven grandchildren: Rick Secor (Laurie) of Phoenix, AZ, Laura Secor Werntz (Tim) of North Liberty, IN, Jennifer Secor Kilby (Christopher) of Huntington Beach, CA, Matthew Secor of Signal Hill, CA, Bryan Morton (Caroline) of Denver, CO, Scott Morton (Ashley) of Orange, CA, and Kathryn Morton of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Cameron Secor, Mackenzie Werntz, Connor Secor, Trevor Werntz, Adian Werntz, Olivia Werntz, Ethan Kilby, Kensington Morton, and Madison Kilby. Beryl's real passion was reading, which gave her a lifelong pleasure. She loved and embraced books and their ability to expand her view of the world outside her home. She shared this gift with her children and grandchildren. Beryl traveled the world and always returned home with souvenir refrigerator magnets to remind her of the destinations. She mastered microwave cooking and printed two different editions of her “Secor Family Favorite” recipes. Beryl played competitive bridge and loved her “investment club” friends. Beryl exhibited the strengths of her namesake, the gemstone “sea green crystal.” Beryl was very proud that all her children graduated from college. Even though her husband Ed died young and she lived alone for the last 35 years of her life, she never seemed lonely. She was independent, diplomatic, nonjudgmental, and a disciplinarian - all qualities that she mastered as an elementary teacher. She taught us how to parent and grandparent, and the value of family. She made sure we had memories to last a lifetime and left a legacy of hard work and love. Her signature phone sign off “Love you” will be missed by all of us. We know how lucky we were to have Mom with us for so long and that's why it's so hard to say “good-bye.” A private family graveside service will be held at Bremen Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. The family requests any memorial gifts be made in Beryl Secor's name to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.