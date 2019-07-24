Beth Ann Dennin



Jan. 18, 1962 - July 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Beth Dennin, 57, died Friday evening at Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her children: Ashley and Riley Teeters; and Cassidy, Jamie, and Kaylie Dennin; her parents, Dennis and Jeanne (McCracken) Everett; her sister, Erin VanNamee (David); her grandchildren, Alaina Pittman, and Otto and Duke Teeters; and her sister-in-law, Char Everett. Her brother, Mike Everett preceded her in death.



Beth loved her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing and teaching aerobics. She always found the best antiques and the best deals. She was a talented sculptor, and was passionate about art and music. She loved cheering at softball games, going to auctions, chocolate mint sodas, and her doggies. Her beautiful soul will be remembered by all who knew her.



A private family service was held on Tuesday at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Children's Hospital, 615 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601 (attn:Foundation); or to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019