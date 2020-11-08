1/1
Betsy Rose Corthier
1933 - 2020
Betsy Rose Corthier

June 7, 1933 - Nov. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of Betsy Rose (Medich) Corthier, 87, of South Bend, Indiana is saddened to announce her passing at home on the evening of November 5, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. The youngest of eleven children, Betsy was the daughter of the late Jandrija “Andrew” and Mika “Emily” Medich of South Bend, both of them proud Serbian immigrants. Andrew and Emily were also the parents of Walt, Bob, Dan, Steve, Val, Dorothy, Vera, Mary, and Andja -- all of whom preceded Betsy in death -- as well as elder sister, Della (Medich) Stevanovich, who currently resides at a nursing facility in South Bend.

Betsy graduated from Riley High School in 1951 and in 1956 married fellow South Bend native, Robert Joseph Corthier. Betsy and Robert were the parents of Robert J. Corthier Jr., Melissa M. (Corthier) Glon, and Christiaan J. Corthier of South Bend, and Donald M. (Elizabeth) Corthier of Sawyer, MI, all of whom survive. She is also survived by grandsons, Christopher Glon of Cassopolis, MI and Justin Glon of South Bend, as well as beloved ten-year-old great-granddaughter, Katelin Glon and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins who fondly knew her as Teta (or “Aunt”) B.

A one-time secretary for Ball Band of Mishawaka, Betsy was also a longtime fixture at Scottsdale Mall as “the information lady,” working there throughout its entire history. In her spare time, she was deeply devoted to the Serbian Orthodox Church and frequently assisted in its operation, including the annual Serb Fest -- or as it was known around Betsy's home, “The Medich Family Reunion.” Her hobbies included golfing, acting as the occasional cab driver for any neighborhood kids who needed to get to ballgames, crowing loudly after finishing crosswords, preparing meals that put Martha Stewart to shame, and “bumming around,” which involved long and often fruitless jaunts all over Michiana on a beautiful day, mostly spent in search of the ultimate bargain.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 Tuesday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a prayer service will be performed at 7:00pm. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number, then enter passcode 0000. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church or the Alzheimer's Association. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
NOV
10
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
NOV
11
Burial
12:15 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
