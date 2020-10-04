Bette J. Asplund
June 24, 1929 - Sept. 27, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN -
Bette Asplund, 81, was a child of the prairie. Her life on the farm in Tagus, homesteaded by her grandparents, was one filled with the sounds of meadowlarks, North Dakota sunsets, and the aurora borealis. On Sunday, September 27, she left this world, with her family at her side.
Bette is the daughter of Alice and E.O. Sjaastad. She had two brothers, Edwin Sjaastad and Larry Sjaastad, and a sister, Ardyce Evensvold. Her Norwegian heritage was a source of pride. Uff da :)
Bette met Bob at a social, while they were attending college at Minot State. She graduated early and they married on August 14, 1960. Bob and Bette recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband, Robert Asplund, and her three children, Anita Mecklenburg (and John) of Norfolk, MA, Lisa Searls of Iowa City, IA, and Marc Asplund of Grand Rapids, MI; her five grandchildren, Jesse Searls (and Jessica), Kari Searls (and Tom), Sam Searls (and Kristen), Amelia Mecklenburg (and Aseeb), and Eliza Mecklenburg (and Justin); and her two great-grandchildren, Holland and Blakely.
Bette started her life in North Dakota. Bob's career took them to suburban Chicago. They retired to a beautiful home in New Carlisle, IN. With their family, they traveled widely in the United States, visiting 48 of the 50 states. Her children have fond memories of long road trips in the Studebaker, camping each night, and Mom making meals out of the cooler on the green Coleman camping stove.
After her kids started school, Bette pursued a lifelong goal and went back to school to earn her nursing degree. She was an avid reader and looked forward to her many book clubs. Books adorn every room of her home. A lifelong learner, she took many courses at the Forever Learning Institute. She was a member of the Unitarian church.
Bette had the greenest of thumbs and plants large and small fill every corner of her house. She had truly spectacular outdoor pots of flowers and herbs for the kitchen. Bette liked things just so. There was a right way to slice an onion, load the dishwasher, and fold a towel. Her kitchen had just the right tool for every need, from a grapefruit knife to a fluted tart pan. Her home is warm, inviting, and beautifully decorated, reflecting her passion for the arts. She was a magician when it came to dinner parties and holidays. The food was magnificent and the house glowed with warmth and celebration.
For her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the sky was the limit. A trip to grandma's house promised bottomless bowls of chocolates, homemade toffee squares, peanut butter cookies, the world's best banana bread, and sprinkles on anything they wanted, not to mention a fridge and pantry full of their personal favorites. As her grandchildren grew, they could still look forward to personally-selected Halloween and Valentine's Day cards in the mail, with $20 tucked in to spoil them “just a little”.
Following in her father's footsteps, Bette was a proud Democrat and vocal proponent of women's rights. Her granddaughters have powerful memories of “girl power” pep talks.
To honor her memory, please vote in November and support our democracy.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.