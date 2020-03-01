|
Bette Lou Owen
June 17, 1928 - Feb. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Bette Lou Owen, 91, of Bostic,NC, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Fair Haven Home, Forest City, NC.
She was the daughter of the late Clement and Ella Schindler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mardell Schindler-Norton, and her brother, Marvin Schindler. She had retired from the medical practice of Dr. Richard Greene in South Bend, IN.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Wantuch and husband Jim, of
Bostic; her two grandsons, Joseph Wantuch and Robert Wantuch; and 6 great grandchildren.
No services will be held.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are by Washburn & Dorsey Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020