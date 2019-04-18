Home

Betty A. Schaefer

Betty A. Schaefer Obituary
Betty A. Schaefer

Feb. 14, 1956 - April 16, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Betty A. Schaefer, 63, of Mishawaka, died on April 16, 2019 at home. She was born on February 14, 1956 in South Bend to Virgil L. and Annabelle (Freet) Jewell. Betty was a 1974 graduate of Penn High School. She married Richard Schaefer and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2017. Betty enjoyed shopping and knitting on a loom; however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Johnnie (Jaimie) Balmer, Jr. and Jessica (Joel) Kennedy; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings, Virgil Glen Jewell, LeRoy Imus, and Patricia Windsor; and numerous friends and neighbors. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and brothers, Gary Imus and George Imus. Friends and family will be received on Friday, April 19, 2017 from 5-7 PM at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A private cremation committal will take place with burial at a later date. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
