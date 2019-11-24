Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
222 W. Mishawaka Ave.
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
222 W. Mishawaka Ave.
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Betty Ann Gilmartin


1929 - 2019
Betty Ann Gilmartin Obituary
Betty Ann Gilmartin

Aug. 28, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Betty (Scheibelhut) Gilmartin, 90, formerly of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

Betty was born on August 28, 1929 in Mishawaka to Bernard D. and Candice R. Scheibelhut. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ollie and Robert Scheibelhut; and her sister, Julie Rose Milliken.

Surviving are her brother, Richard (Gail) Scheibelhut; five children, Kathy (Charlie) Thompson of Tampa, FL, Susan (John) Lute of South Bend, IN, John (Pat) Gilmartin of Uintah, CO, Ronald (Kimberly) Gilmartin of Tampa, FL, and Michael Gilmartin of Mishawaka, IN; her seven grandchildren, Jamie Thompson, Shelley (Eric) Daymont, John C. (Jackie) Gilmartin, Tessa Peitrzak, Cory Gilmartin, Colton Gilmartin, and Cody (Kaley) Gilmartin, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Betty lived most of her life in Mishawaka graduating in 1947 from South Bend Catholic, and married John J. Gilmartin, Jr. in 1950. Betty and John divorced in 1970 and Betty continued to live in Mishawaka, where she was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church until 2014, when she moved to Tampa, Florida with her daughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with a visitation from 12 Noon until 1:30 p.m. prior in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica's Catholic Church.

To leave condolences please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
