Betty Baim



June 24, 1933 - June 9, 2019



MUNCIE, IN - Betty J. Baim, 86, passed away Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.



She was born June 24, 1933, in South Bend, to Emery J. and Elizabeth (Nyitray) Isza.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents.



On June 26, 1955, Betty married David E. Baim in South Bend.



She is survived by her husband, David E. Baim of Muncie; a daughter, Judith A. Baim of Cleveland, OH; two sons, Douglas E. Baim (Leslie) of Yorktown and Gregory A. Baim (Becky Williams) of Economy; grandchildren, Nathaniel D. Baim, Laura (Nick) Casey, and Ezra Kite; three great-granddaughters; a sister and brother-in-law, Eleanore R. Wheeler and Robert Wheeler of Mountain Home, AR; a brother-in-law, Robin Lyon of Spring, TX; a sister-in-law, Irene Baim of Mishawaka; along with many nieces and nephews.



Betty graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in June 1951. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Ball State University in June 1955, and her Master of Science in Education from Indiana University, South Bend in August 1972.



Mrs. Baim was an Elementary Teacher in the South Bend Community School Corporation for 31 years before retiring in June 1998. She taught at Lincoln, Darden, and Lafayette Schools.



Betty was a Charter Life Member of the Indiana State Teacher's Association and lifetime member of the National Education Association. She also served on the Board of the National Education Association-South Bend.



She was a former member of the St. Joseph Valley Council of International Reading Association and the Association for Childhood Education International.



Betty was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association and the Delaware County Retired Teachers Association.



Mrs. Baim was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Social Sorority International, Kappa Kappa Chapter; PanHellenic Association of South Bend-Mishawaka; Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Nu Chapter; Ball State Alumni Association; South Bend Alumni Association; Women of the Moose International; Order of the Eastern Star, South Bend Chapter 569; Order of the Rainbow for Girls International, serving the former Mishawaka Assembly No.2, Grand Chairman, District 2, and Grand Deputy, Districts 1 and 2.



Betty enjoyed traveling by car - not airplane, reading, and keeping in touch with her former students.



Private family services were held.



Memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637, or to the .



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.