Betty C. Widmer
July 30, 1925 - Nov. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Betty was born on July 30, 1925, to the late William and Edna Lydecker. Living in New Jersey she fell in love with Samuel Widmer, Jr. and on March 23, 1946 they married each other. Soon after, Betty and Sam moved to South Bend, Indiana for a job opportunity. Sam preceded Betty in death on December 4, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas R. Widmer on October 13, 2012. Betty is survived by two children, Kathleen (Paul) Havener of South Bend, Indiana and Samuel W. Widmer III of Victoria, Texas; three grandchildren, Annette, Tasha, and Matthew Paul, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Mom was a wonderful cook and never forgot family get-togethers and parties. She loved to golf with her husband, play bridge, and was an extraordinary ceramic artist. Visitation for Betty will be from 2:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN. A Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 pm in the funeral home. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to The Center for Hospice Care. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
