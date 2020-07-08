1/1
Betty Campbell
Betty Campbell

June 10, 1924 - June 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty Campbell, 96, passed away June 26, 2020, at Fairacres Manor in Greeley, CO. Betty was born June 10, 1924 in Goshen, Indiana to Elsie and Thomas Thompson. She lived in South Bend, Indiana for most of her life. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Nall whom she married in 1942, and they raised four children. She is also preceded in death by her second husband, Jerry Campbell, her brother, Tom Thompson and sister, Pat Jaqua.

Betty loved birds, music, Scrabble, bingo, playing the piano, and she was an amazing artist who made needlework paintings. Nine years ago, she moved to Greeley to be near family. Betty is survived by her oldest daughter, Nan Nall (daughter-in-law Lise Messier) of Vermont, her son, Bob Nall (daughter-in-law Rhea) of Indiana, her second son, Greg Nall (daughter-in-law Lia Softas) of Colorado, and her youngest daughter, Carol Zimmerman of Oregon; three grandchildren, Lee, Ashley, and Sofia; and a great-granddaughter, Amalia. She is also survived by her cousin, John Thompson of Elkhart, Indiana.

Condolences for the family can be placed at www.allnuttgreeley.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
