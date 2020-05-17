Betty Clay
Betty Clay

April 9, 1949 - May 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty was born April 9, 1949 to Cozy Lee & Mary Gathright in Hermondale, Missouri. She transitioned from this life at the age of 71, while at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. Betty and her family relocated to the South Bend, IN area in 1951. She united with the Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she served under the leadership of Rev. John W. Willis, Rev. Hardy Petty, and Rev. Keith Witherspoon over her lifetime. During her tenure at the church, she was active with the Sunday School Department. Later, Betty joined the Usher Board. After her health started to decline and she could not actively usher, she united with the Mass Choir where she enjoyed singing “God is Good.”

Betty graduated from Washington High School in 1967. Decades after she graduated from High School, she attended IUSB, where she received various certificates in early childhood education. Betty spent approximately 40 years working with children. Her experience included Head Start, ABC Place and Mama Joe's Day Care. She was preceded in death by both parents, her eldest sister, Mary Barnes and her infant daughter, Lynette Monique Clay.

Those left to cherish her memories are four sons: Jimmy L. Jackson III of Virginia Beach, VA, Shawn Jackson of Portsmouth, VA, Sheldon Jackson of South Bend, IN, (father of all Jacksons - Jimmy Jackson Jr. - deceased), and Leonard (Lindsey) Clay III of Indianapolis, IN (Father of Leonard Clay Jr.); three brothers, Jessie (Bonnie) Gathright of South Bend, IN, Charles Gathright of South Bend, IN, and Cozy Gathright of Indianapolis, IN; ten grandchildren: Jasmine Jackson, Jimmy L. Jackson IV, Vance Moore, Savonne Esper, Destiny Jackson, Dynasty Jackson, Leonard Clay IV, Nathanial Clay, Isaac Clay, and Evan Clay, and five great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends who already miss her presence.

Betty loved to sew and bake cookies to give away as gifts at Christmas time. She had great integrity and was very loving, caring, compassionate, graceful, and selfless. Her favorite quote from the Bible was Psalm 23, which she shared with many she would meet.

Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing occurring from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the church. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
