Betty (Hixenbaugh) Gavin
March 31, 1927 - March 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty (Hixenbaugh) Gavin, 92 years old, of South Bend, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in her home. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick Gavin on March 10, 1992. Betty was born to the late Calvin and Pearl (Hesch) Hixenbaugh. She has remained a lifelong area resident.
Betty is survived by her children, Tom (Karen) Gavin of Bourbonnais, IL, Terry (Dick) Sambrook of Hilton Head Island, SC, Beth Gavin of South Bend, IN, and Tim (Rhonda) Gavin of West Lafayette; five grandchildren, Tom (Nancy) Gavin Jr., Melissa (Dan) Hlavac, Mary Kate (Peter) Robel, Joey Gavin, and Dan Gavin; and great-grandchildren, Nicolas Gavin, Sara Hlavac, Grace Gavin, & Emily Hlavac. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Hixenbaugh and her brothers, Ralph (Jo) Hixenbaugh and Dennis (Ginger) Hixenbaugh. Along with her husband and parents, Betty is preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Scott, Jim, and George as well as sisters, Mary, Verna, and Marg.
Betty was a former parishioner of St Jude Catholic Church.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 7 at Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN. Graveside service will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Betty (Hixenbaugh) Gavin may be donated to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020