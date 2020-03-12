|
|
Betty Goodman
April 26, 1928 - March 9, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Betty Louise Goodman, 91, passed away at her home in Buchanan on March 9, 2020.
Betty was born on April 26, 1928 to the late Alice and John Banks in South Bend.
She was a long time member and Sunday school teacher of Faith United Methodist Church in Buchanan and worked at Simplicity for many years.
She is survived by her grandsons, Rodney (Sarah) Strefling, Todd (Heather) Strefling, and Ted (Josi) Strefling; granddaughter, Marcy (Randy) Petroshus; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Brooke, Kaden, and Carlton; daughter, Ramona (Robert) Thacker; son-in-law, Karl Strefling; and longtime friend, Jerry Fortney.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Louise Strefling.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, Buchanan. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 728 N. Detroit St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Online condolences may be made at www.hoven funerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020