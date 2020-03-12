Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Buchanan, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Goodman


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Goodman Obituary
Betty Goodman

April 26, 1928 - March 9, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Betty Louise Goodman, 91, passed away at her home in Buchanan on March 9, 2020.

Betty was born on April 26, 1928 to the late Alice and John Banks in South Bend.

She was a long time member and Sunday school teacher of Faith United Methodist Church in Buchanan and worked at Simplicity for many years.

She is survived by her grandsons, Rodney (Sarah) Strefling, Todd (Heather) Strefling, and Ted (Josi) Strefling; granddaughter, Marcy (Randy) Petroshus; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Brooke, Kaden, and Carlton; daughter, Ramona (Robert) Thacker; son-in-law, Karl Strefling; and longtime friend, Jerry Fortney.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Louise Strefling.

Visitation for Betty will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, Buchanan. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 728 N. Detroit St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Online condolences may be made at www.hoven funerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -