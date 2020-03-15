|
|
Betty Irene Huston
June 8, 1931 - March 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty I. Huston, 88, of South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home. Betty was born on June 8, 1931, in Hillsdale, MI. She graduated as valedictorian from Hillsdale High School and was featured in Life Magazine. In August of 1950, she married Meredith “Spud” Huston, who preceded her in death in June, 1990. She is survived by a brother, Vincent (Floretta) Tenney of Tryon, NC; sister, JoEtta (Gerald) Vernon of Elkhorn, NE; son, Steve (Pat) Huston of South Bend, IN; daughter, Sharon (Mike) Dimick of Manhattan Beach, CA; daughter, Susan (Michael) Mobley of Granger, IN; four grandchildren, Kelly (Richard) Balue, Mark (Karen) Dimick, Taylor Mobley, and Jacob Mobley; and five great-grandchildren.
Betty was an avid bridge player and participated in several bridge groups. She enjoyed watching professional tennis and ice skating. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and bake. Betty was also a member of Community Congregational Church.
Betty will be greatly missed by her family. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020