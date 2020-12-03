1/1
Betty Isabelle Coplen
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Isabelle Coplen

Aug. 20, 1927 - Nov. 29, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Betty Isabelle Coplen passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born August 20, 1927 in Lakeville, Indiana into a family of six brothers and three sisters to Vern and Mabel (Barber) Dipert.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, Carl Coplen and they had 76 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling and visiting out-of-state family in their RV.

Betty helped Carl in his ABS business and worked as a receptionist for medical offices before becoming Director of Marshall County Rural Adult Services. She was a member of the Plymouth Church of the Brethren.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband Carl, her daughter, Pat (Don) Bodensteiner of Rapid City, SD; her son, Gerald (Mary) of Dowagiac, MI, seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Carolyn Kowalski and Cathie Gorden; grandson, Jon Bodensteiner, six brothers, and two sisters.

A special thank you to the Avantera St. Cloud staff for their loving care they showed Betty and family over several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Bella Vista Nursing Center in Rapid City, SD.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 343-4808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved