Betty J. Barrick
Jan. 27, 1924 - Nov. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty J. Barrick, 95, of Waterford Assisted Living died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Signature Health Care with family present. She was born to the late Irene and Melvin Lemmons in Terre Haute, Indiana on January 27, 1924.
As a child, her parents moved to Galesburg, IL. After graduating from Galesburg High School, and Galesburg Secretarial School, she moved to Chicago where she met and married Arthur Thompson. She then moved to South Bend, Indiana, to raise her family.
Later, Betty married Max Barrick, Sr. who preceded her in death.
During her retirement years, Betty was fiercely independent and worked at Marshall Fields as a retail clerk where she loved interacting with customers. She was an avid Cubs fan who watched or listened to almost all the games during her life. She even had a brick engraved at Wrigley Field dedicated to her Dad, Melvin (Muggs) Lemmons. Betty was ecstatic when the Cubs won the world series during her lifetime.
Betty, known as “TeTe” by all her family and close friends, is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Robert) Stachowiak of South Bend, Indiana and Patricia Somers of Westlake Village, CA, plus a stepson, Max Barrick Jr. of Long Beach, Indiana; grandchildren: Joshua (Nicola) Cunningham, Mark (Kim) Stachowiak, Scott (Narisra) Barrick, Melisa (Wesley) Barrick-Baldwin, and Matt Stachowiak who preceded her in death; and great-grandchildren, Cole and Kara Stachowiak, and Callum Cunningham.
Betty lived at The Waterford Assisted Living in Mishawaka for the last four years where she made many friends and played Bridge (up to five groups), Bingo, and many other activities. The family wants to thank everyone at Waterford, especially Tina for the excellent care and friendships.
The most important thing she accomplished was converting to Catholicism at the age of 89! Father Bill from St. Pius even acknowledged that she may have been the oldest convert he ever had during his priesthood.
Betty spent the last few weeks of her life at Signature Heathcare with guidance from SouthernCare Hospice. The family wants to thank all the staff at Signature and at Southern Care Hospice (especially Becca and Michelle) for the wonderful care and support they provided.
Per Betty's request, she will be cremated and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 1626 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019