Betty J. Blume
April 12, 1925 - Nov. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty Joan Blume passed away at 95 years old at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, November 26 in Healthwin Specialized Care Facility after an extended illness. Betty was born at home in Midland, IN on April 12, 1925 to the late Ruth and Herman “Bill” Mears. On October 8, 1943 in South Bend, she married Alvin J. Blume. He preceded her in death on October 3, 1977. She was also preceded by a brother, Charles Mears and a sister, Marjorie Pinkowski. She was the treasured mother of three children, Marsha Witters (Barry) of Granger, Michael Blume (Barbara) of Granger, and Mark Blume (Debra) of Elkhart; and grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Odetta Wesolek (Casimar) of Lansing, MI and brother, Herman “Jr.” Mears (Caren) of South Bend.
Betty was a loving and caring mother. She was always there to help them or anyone else in time of need. She enjoyed working in the yard, whether it be planting flowers or pulling weeds. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii seven times, and she loved to cook, especially her famous deviled eggs or handmade egg noodles that the family members would fight over. She loved working at Eggleston School in the lunch room with the kids, but most of all she loved being with her family. We will love and miss her dearly every day. She was a long time member of Northway Church of Christ.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice and Healthwin Specialized Care Facility for the care they gave our mother.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.