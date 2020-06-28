Betty J. Broglin



March 5, 1921 - June 10, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty J. Broglin passed away on June 10, 2020 after suffering from the effects of Covid19. Betty was born in Clinton, IN on March 5, 1921 to the late Howard Hope and Helen Van Horn Hope.



Betty had a kind and gentle spirit; her smile would light up the room. She always found the good in everyone. One of her greatest legacies was how she treated everyone kindly no matter their background, ethnicity, or differing philosophies.



For the past two years, Betty's home was at Healthwin. The family wishes to thank the entire staff for the respect and kindness with which they showered Betty on a daily basis. Special thanks goes to Justin Kimbrell, Taylor Darnell, Mary Heim, and Brittany Imler who gave her unconditional love, humor, and respect. They have now become family.



Betty was preceded in death by the love of her life, Warren Broglin. Four siblings have passed on as well. Surviving are her sister, Helen (Robert) Ferguson, son, John (Joyce) Broglin, daughter, Jan Broglin, grandson, Todd (Elizabeth) Broglin, granddaughter, Kristin (Ryan) Otten; great-granddaughters, Cecelia and Luna Otten, and Catherine Broglin, and great-grandson, Archer Broglin.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Indianapolis. Please send all memorial contributions to: Healthwin, 20531 Darden Rd., South Bend, IN 46615.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store