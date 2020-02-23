Home

Betty J. Donaldson

Betty J. Donaldson Obituary
Betty J. Donaldson

Nov. 11, 1926 - Feb. 15, 2020

SARASOTA, FL - Mrs. Betty Donaldson of South Bend passed away in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, February 15 at the age of 94, surrounded by her family.

Betty led a love-filled life. She enjoyed bowling, family gatherings, canasta, vacations, and she was a member of the computer and book clubs.

She is survived by her five children, Nila (Martin), Cheryl, Dane (Jean), Teddie (Don), and Kay. Betty has nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

“Wart,” her high school sweetheart, and all of her siblings preceded her in death.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
