Betty J. "BJ" Groppe
1948 - 2020
Betty J. “BJ” Groppe

Nov. 17, 1948 - Oct. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND - Betty J. “BJ” Groppe, 71, passed away at Memorial Hospital on October 15, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born November 17, 1948, she was the daughter of Charles Szabo and Louise (Berta) Berry. They preceded her in death along with her son, Todd Branstetter; brother, Charles Szabo; and son-in-law, Steve Warren.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her long-time partner, Jim Gardner of South Bend; daughter, Carey Branstetter-Warren of South Bend; three sons, Thomas (Kathy) Branstetter, Jeffrey (Sarah) Branstetter, and Steven (Kelly) Groppe, all of South Bend; two stepchildren, Stacy (Jeff) Wood of St. Joseph, MI and Jimmy (Sara) Gardner of Las Vegas; three sisters, Mary Ann (TIm) Celmer, Joan Solloway, and Karen (James) McKinnies; brother, John (Vicky) Szabo; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

BJ was a kind, fun, and full of life lady. She always had a positive attitude and brought joy to everyone she met. She was very active at ZB Falcons, West 80, where she worked for many years, and was the Vice President for six years. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held TODAY, October 18, at 5:00 p.m. at Christ Temple Apostolic, 2307 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628.

To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Christ Temple Apostolic
October 17, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Irene Groppe
