Betty J. Markley



Feb. 9, 1936 - June 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty J. Markley, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on the afternoon of Thursday, June 13, 2019. Betty was born on February 9, 1936 in Biloxi, MS to Thomas Barrette and Julia Sarah (Phillips).



A long-term resident of South Bend, Betty worked for the South Bend School System and worked with children with autism. She was later employed through South Bend International Airport, working as a TSA Agent. She was a member of the American Legion and a beloved mother, grandmother, extended relative, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Betty is survived by her children: sons, Walter Eugene Smith of Marion, IN, Norman Frank McGowan of Vicksburg, MS, Raymond Thomas Smith of South Bend, IN, and David Lee Markley, Jr. of Pensacola, FL; daughters, Brenda Kaye Smith of South Bend, Julianne Aranda of Riverside, CA, and Jeanne Lynn Markley of South Bend, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her beloved dog, “Buster” and a host of extended family members and friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, MSGT Norman Walter Smith; second husband, MSGT David Lee Markley, Sr.; and grandson, Jeremy Smith.



Per Betty's wishes, no public services will be held. The family will gather privately at her residence.