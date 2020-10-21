Betty J Morrison
May 6, 1928 - Oct. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Betty J. (Rodgers) Morrison, 92, of South Bend, passed away peacefully at 1:15pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Southfield Village Health Care, South Bend, IN.
She was born May 6, 1928 in South Bend, a daughter of the late F. Dewey and Opal (Turnipseed) Rodgers, and has remained a lifelong resident of this community.
On December 27, 1947 in South Bend, Betty married her Riley High School sweetheart, Richard P. “MOE” Morrison. Together, they enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his passing on January 27, 2013.
Betty retired in 1990 as Assistant to the Director at Indiana Career Resource Center following 13 years of service. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend, the United Methodist Women Circle, and was an active member of the Explorer Sunday School Class where she served as President for two years, and was also a member and President of Timely Topics at the Church. She was a member and Past President of the Porcelain Artist Association, member of PEO, and SMWC.
Betty was a very social person who greatly enjoyed the time spent with friends and family. She began china painting lessons with several of her friends after retirement and became quite the accomplished artist. She enjoyed playing golf in both women's and couples' golf leagues. She was known for her beautiful flower gardens on which she spent many hours.
After retirement, Betty and her husband Moe enjoyed being “Snowbirds” in Gulf Shores, AL. They had many memorable times in Gulf Shores with both friends and family.
Betty was a devoted wife, and a loving mother to her three children. She hosted many extended family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by both her children and her extended family.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Terrie (Roy) Linn of Wolcottville, IN; and two sons, Richard (Annie) Morrison of Mesquite, NV and Michael (Debra-deceased) Morrison of Houston, TX, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Legan of Mishawaka, IN, with whom she shared a close bond; a special niece, Vicky Rodgers of Mishawaka, IN; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Francis and Delores Morrison of Warren, OH; and niece, LeeAnn (Gerald) Shaffer of West Farmington, OH.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Rodgers and her sister, Ginger McLaughlin.
Due to COVID, no services will be held, for the safety of friends and family. However, she will always be remembered in the hearts of her children and her extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, Betty requested that expressions of sympathy be offered to the Autism Society, 1800 N. Meridian St. Suite 102B, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.